Cate Blanchett Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Outings are Testament of Her Refined Taste and Sophisticated Choices (View Pics)

Cate Blanchett Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What more can you write about a fashion maverick who's taking Hollywood by storm since forever? Cate Blanchett has certainly evolved with time and we aren't restricting ourselves to her acting capabilities. Of course, she has mastered her profession and sharpened her acting skills, one movie at a time but she has also groomed her with every appearance. Today, Blanchett is more about being feminine and fun and her outings emulate the same emotions. From structured silhouettes to modish pantsuits, the Ocean's 8 actress has her wardrobe sorted with some atypical designs that are worthy of all your attention. Thor Ragnarok Actress Cate Blanchett in Talks to Play Lilith in Borderlands Adaptation.

There's so much to write about Blanchett's numerous appearances and yet we know words won't really justify our real emotions. Cate has a distinct aura around her and her intimidating persona can be so alluring at times. Her red carpet outings are so bright and polished, they'll put a smile on your face. From sticking to trends to making few, her sartorial affair could be a subject for your thesis in itself. A connoisseur of ageless fashion, she's the founding member of a hypothetical society called, 'wear whatever you want and stop thinking about your age'. Australia Day 2020: Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Other Hottest Australian Celebrities We Can't Get Enough Of!

As Blanchett gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we reminisce seven of her brilliant red carpet outings from the recent past that are simply gorgeous or should we simply say, made in heaven? Have a quick look below...

In Armani Prive

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giorgio Armani

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Missoni

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cate's fashion attempts have always boggled our minds and she has been an inspiration to so many. For someone who doesn't disappoint on the acting front, Blanchett is equally careful when it comes to her appearances. She rarely disappoints and keeps slaying all the time. Here's raising a toast to her infallible self. Happy Birthday, Cate!