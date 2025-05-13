Famous People Born on May 14: May 14 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Historical icon Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is remembered for his bravery and leadership. In the world of entertainment, Cate Blanchett, Manushi Chhillar, and filmmaker George Lucas celebrate their birthdays. Tech visionary Mark Zuckerberg, football stars like Rúben Dias, Marquinhos, and Aaron Ramsdale, along with cricketer Sachin Khedekar and rugby player Rob Gronkowski, also share this date. Music fans recognise Martin Garrix, while sports enthusiasts may know Rose Lavelle, Kristina Mladenovic, Dejana Radanović, and the late cricket coach Bob Woolmer. May 14 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 14, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

