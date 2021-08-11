Chris Hemsworth, your beloved Demigod, Thor, celebrates his birthday today. While the actor gained worldwide popularity and fame, thanks to his MCU role, we always eyed him as the new blue-eyed boy of Hollywood. The Australian born is often praised for his charming looks, chiselled physique and fine jawline but there's another crucial aspect that we need to highlight - yes his red carpet styling. Hemsworth and his dapper style statements are testament to his fine personal styling and often resonate with all fashion aficionados out there. On days when he isn't making us drool over his six-packs, he is stepping out in well-tailored suits and making the most of it. Thor Love and Thunder Wraps Up Filming, Chris Hemsworth Promises It Will Be 'Batshit Crazy And Pull A Heart String Or Two'.

Chris Hemsworth's tall and sculpted frame helps him nail all the tuxedos and suits available in any designer showroom. But, like his red carpet styling, his street style is equally brilliant. It's fuss-free, simple and comfort is most important for him. While his looks do most of the talking, his appearances or rather his outfits make up for the rest of the portion. The God of Thunder has clearly established a wide fan base and trust us when we say, the number is only going to increase with time. Now since we are discussing Hemsworth and his fashion outings, let's quickly recollect some of his best appearances from the recent past. Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth! 5 Remarkable Roles Portrayed By The Actor (And No, They're Not Him Being Marvel's Thor).

Today on Chris Hemsworth's birthday, here's raising a toast to his sharp dressing style.

Dapper and How!

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Velvet Suit? Yes, Please!

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Nails a Printed Suit as Well As Him?

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool in Blue

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Handsome

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Man in Black!

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Looks Could Kill, He'd Be a Killer

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth will be next seen as Thor in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder that has an elaborate star cast of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. The latter playing the prime antagonist, Gorr - The God Butcher. And with an upcoming movie in the pipeline, we can expect more red carpet appearances by him to drool at. Here's looking forward to that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).