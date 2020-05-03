Christina Hendricks Birthday Special: A Bombshell Who Loves her Bold Necklines Like No One Else (View Pics)

Christina Hendricks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Christina Hendricks probably has only one particular topic to discuss with her personal stylist - the necklines of all her outfits. She likes flaunting her assets while settling for figure-hugging silhouettes that accentuate her voluptuous figure. The Good Girls actress often sets temperature soaring with her choices of #ootds and #ootns and there's seldom any time when her outfits don't make a headline. The actress prefers looking like the ultimate smokeshow while the onlookers are busy discussing her outfit or simply drooling over her appearance. Christina Hendricks and Husband Geoffrey Arend Split After 10 Years of Marriage.

For someone who strongly believes in having interesting red carpet choices, Christina hates sticking to black and loves having a bright colour palette. "I will wear what I truly love and not worry about the critics,” she once said in her interaction with Variety and needless to say, she has stuck to her words since then. Christina doesn't give a damn about what you think about her or whether you appreciate her bold sense in fashion. She's content with her choices and that's all that matters. As the actress gears up to celebrate her big day, we pick seven of her most ravishing and sultry red carpet appearances to date. Have a look...

A Red Hot Affair

All Things Gold

Casting a Black Spell

Embellishments and Some More Embellishments

Nude Colour Palette Never Looked so Better

Adding a Dash of Drama and a Bit of Bold

Lilac on Red Carpet - WOW

"I've fallen in love with dresses with bold prints or unusual finishes and been warned I’ll be criticized. I don’t care anymore. We need interesting and unique fashion choices on the red carpet," she once said when asked about her whimsical take on fashion. Well, if someone sticks to classic, someone has to step up and pick quirky, right? We're hopeful that she'd continue with her peculiar reign and not disappoint in future. Happy Birthday, Christina.