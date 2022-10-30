Tenet actress Clemence Poesy celebrates her birthday on October 30. A student of drama, Poesy has been working in the acting industry since 1999. Born in France, she's also a model besides an actor and that explains her inclination towards fashion. Clemence has a rather peculiar way of dressing and that's nearly perfect. We love the way she presents herself and the way she dresses as per the occasion. Margaret Qualley Birthday: 7 Best Red Carpet Avatars of 'The Nice Guys' Actress.

One look at her red carpet shenanigans and you are convinced that she has a knack for it. There are no random moments in her sartorial style file and she rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. From a stunning blue midi dress to a red hot mini one, she keeps juggling her designs, all while striking a chord with fashion critics and her admirers. Clemence also showed us how to flaunt baby bump in style and we are certainly taking notes of it. Today to celebrate her special day in our very own way, we decided to reminisce some of her best style statements from recent times. So let's take a quick look at it, shall we? Freida Pinto Birthday: 7 Times She Set the Red Carpet on Fire! (View Pics).

Clemence Poesy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Clemence Poesy!

