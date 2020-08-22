Christopher Nolan's latest venture Tenet is finally releasing in theatres this week. The mega-budget movie skipped its earlier two release dates owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The movie will open in select theatres across the globe, in countries where the cinemas have resumed operation. So, nope, the movie is not releasing in India. It will be a long wait for us until we get to watch this movie. And the period of wait will be made tougher by the final trailer of Tenet, which dropped today. Tenet Actor John David Washington Reveals He Never Spoke About Denzel Washington Being His Father During Auditions.

As a peppy rap number plays in the background, brand new footage from the movie unfolds on screen in the latest trailer. We get to see more time tactics at play here. As already established this movie is not about time travel but time-reversal (we hope to learnt the difference when we watch the movie). There are mirrors going from broken to fixed, magically. There are overturned cars returning to their initial momentum. There are boats travelling backwards. The new trailer for Tenet is a visual spectacle.

Watch The Final Trailer Of Tenet Here:

The first reviews for Tenet are out and it has received a mixed response from the critics. Empire wrote in their review, "If you’re after a big old explosive Nolan braingasm, that is exactly what you’re going to get, shot on old-fashioned film too (as the end credits proudly state). By the time it’s done, you might not know what the hell’s gone on, but it is exciting nevertheless. It is ferociously entertaining." Tenet Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s Espionage Thriller, Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, Garners Mixed Response From Critics.

In Tenet, John David Washington stars in lead role alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film is slated to be released in the US on September 3.

