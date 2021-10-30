Tenet actress Clémence Poésy celebrates her birthday on October 30. While she started performing on stage since she was a child, she has been actively pursuing her passion since 1999. Working essentially in French cinema, Poésy has also wooed Hollywood critics with her acting calibre. And while we know what a phenomenal performer she is, that's not the topic we are going to discuss today. On her special day, let's grab the opportunity to praise the stunner and a fashion maverick that she is. Tenet Trailer: We Bet You Didn't Notice Christopher Nolan Just Reunited Two Triwizard Champions From the Harry Potter Films!

Clémence Poésy with her petite frame tries to nail one too many silhouettes and even succeeds at it. We have seen her nail some elegant designs in the past and every time, we have only hailed and praised her inner fashionista. From Erdem to Chanel, Poésy has all the luxurious brands at her disposal and we like the way she weaves magic with their designs. A perfect muse for any designer, Clémence has a certain aura around her that instantly makes her likeable. Speaking of her fashionable appearances, let's quickly peek inside her wardrobe and marvel at some of those gorgeous pieces. Oscars 2021: Tenet Wins Best Visual Effects at 93rd Academy Awards.

In Louis Vuitton

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Fendi

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Erdem

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Clémence Poésy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She will never cease to impress us and here's raising a toast to her charming self. Happy Birthday, Clémence Poésy! Have a very eventful year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).