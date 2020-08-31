It was in March that the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and created mayhem all over. While the pandemic still exists, but as they, the show must go on, and so many theatres abroad have started to roll movies. Amid the same, recently Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet and X-Men spinoff The New Mutants, made it to the big screens over the weekend and went through the litmus test. Surprisingly, Tenet starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson passed with flying colours and collected a huge sum at the ticket window. Tenet Logo Gets Changed by Christopher Nolan in Latest Trailer And It Has To Do With a Cycle Brand! (Read Deets).

Even between the COVID-19 chaos and the coronavirus scare, the film reportedly minted an estimated $53 million overseas in 40 markets, including most of Europe, South Korea and Canada. In these tough times wherein many makers have stepped back and have postponed their films or went the OTT way, Nolan's Tenet was a gamble and a right one it seems.

Meanwhile, Tenet's early reviews which were out a few days back was mixed and not clear. But looking at the box office collection of the Hollywood film seems like it will pick up the pace slowly and steadily. “The strong international debut of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is an emphatic statement that audiences around the world are ready to return to theatres where local guidelines allow,” said Rich Gelfond, chief executive of IMAX. The good news ahead is that Tenet will open this week in the U.S. and China. Tenet: New Posters Of the Christopher Nolan Film Featuring an Intense John David Washington Released Ahead of Its August Release.

The espionage thriller stars David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).