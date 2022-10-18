Intrusion actress, Frieda Pinto, celebrates her birthday on October 18. The Indian beauty who continues to work in the American and British film industry was born and raised in Mumbai. She became famous after she played the role of Latika in Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire. Post which she continued her career in Hollywood while also attending several award ceremonies and flaunting her sartorial shenanigans. Pinto's love affair with the red carpet is a tale in itself and it's time we start reading some chapters from it. Freida Pinto And Cory Tran Are All Smiles As They Pose For A Cute Family Photo With their Son Rumi-Ray!

From a classic monochrome gown to a stunning red saree, Frieda has tried all the different designs for her one too many public appearances. And each time, she has wowed us with her phenomenal choices. A connoisseur of fashion, Frieda has often stunned us with her dramatic looks for the evening and even when she has preferred simplicity, it had 'chic' written all over it. Over the years, she has acquired the taste of international fashion and while she isn't a darling with the fashion critics yet, she's on her way to getting their nod of approval. On Freida Pinto's birthday this year, we go back in time to reminisce some of her best fashion avatars to date. Let's have a look... Freida Pinto Shares Her Perspective on How an Animated Project Is Different from a Movie or TV Show.

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Freida Pinto!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).