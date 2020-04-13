Deepika Padukone is a Stunning Beauty in Black in This Throwback Picture from Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has done some stunning photoshoots and given how amazing ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani is with his work, some of her best snaps have been clicked by the famed photographer. Dabboo recently took to Instagram to share an old picture of Padukone from his calendar shoot and we have to say, the actress looks super stunning in it. The photo shared by Ratnani is from his 2017 calendar and we see Deepika Padukone in a gorgeous black avatar in it. Ranveer Singh Calls Wife Deepika Padukone 'Cheesy Lover.

Deepika is seen flaunting her wavy hair and wearing the smokey eye makeup. She looks absolutely stunning in the black dress and is seen posing with the perfect attitude. Sharing this throwback picture, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "Beauty is how you Feel on the inside and it Reflects in your Eyes." The famed photographer recently celebrated his 25 years in the industry. Every year, Ratnani promises to explore new realms of creativity as he gets who's who from Bollywood to pose for his calendar.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Picture Here:

Deepika's fans were quick enough to leave some amazing comments on Ratnani's post about the stunning beauty. Ratnani's 2020 calendar received a lot of love from fans and consisted of some amazing celebs including newbies such as Ananya Panday among others. Sunny Leone Looks Sexy As a Mermaid In Baby Blue Bikini For a Hot Photo-Shoot by Dabboo Ratnani (View Pics).

The photographer also recently was accused of plagiarism claims for his picture of Kiara Advani from the calendar. Although, Ratnani later clarified that it was inspired from his own picture of Tabu from an old photoshoot.