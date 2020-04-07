Sunny Leone Looks Sexy As a Mermaid In Baby Blue Bikini For a Hot Photo-Shoot by Dabboo Ratnani (View Pics)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone surely knows how to raise the temperature of the internet by just a single pic! The stunning Bollywood actress is now a pro in her social media game. She always manages to grab headlines with sultriest and the prettiest of her pictures that make her fans go gaga over her all over again! Here's the new one. In the new still, we see her flaunting a baby blue swimsuit and she looks oh-so-hot! Sunny Leone Raises Temperatures in an Orange Bikini and We Think She's Hotter than Summer! (View Pic).

The picture is obviously a throwback one given to the fact that no one is really going outside their homes. This one is from the shoot by popular celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. The actress looks sexy as a mermaid in a blue swimsuit with cuts, lying near a swimming pool. For accessories, she used tiny earrings and a bunch of metallic bangles in one hand. In the caption, she wrote, "Close your eyes and dream !!! It’s all coming back soon !!!!12 days of #Summer." Here's the snap:

Sunny Leone:

For those of you who don't know, the "Baby Doll" fame star has started a new account to keep her fans entertained. The series is known as 'Locked up with Sunny.' Apart from posting fun posts, she also arranges fun live chat session on Instagram with her celebrity friends. Well, for now, such beautiful pictures of the star are enough to keep her fans fall in love with her!