Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor's Fashion Outings Made Headlines this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This week's list of best-dressed celebs includes all our favourite beauties of B-town. There's Deepika Padukone whose airport appearances are getting hotter and better with each passing day and there's Katrina Kaif who believes in slaying all day, every day. There's also Shraddha Kapoor whose cutesy dresses often make our day and finally, there's Karisma Kapoor who is probably Bollywood's first fashionista. Together, this bunch of stunners was able to score some brownie points while we were busy taking references for our future selves. Let's have a look at what made them stand out from the rest.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's all green look at the airport is a winner. Whoever said monochrome fashion is boring and colour blocking is the new trend should try to recreate the beauty of a single colour palette. It's always effective and looks evergreen - the proof is right in front of you.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It feels like Katrina Kaif has reinvented herself. This one is more cautious about what she wears and how she presents herself. She's attempting different styles while keeping in mind her forte. Bodycon dresses in bright hues are her personal favourite and she tries to play with the same obsession. The final result is obviously endearing and charming - always.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha took a leaf out of princess' diary for her birthday outfit and we are pretty dazzled by her choice. A cutesy tulle dress with embellishments all over is what modern-day princesses like to wear. Pair it with nice stilettos and voila, you are ready to slay all day.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma's sky blue pantsuit is all about ditching the usual blacks and greys and picking a refreshing palette instead. The colour is perfect for summer and its comfy fitting makes the outfit appropriate for the season. There's nothing to dislike or hate about it.