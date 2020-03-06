Deepika Padukone's Sensuous Stare on Elle India's Magazine Cover Will Make Boys Go Weak in their Knees (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is back to ruling magazine covers with Elle India's new edition. The actress earlier posed with acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal for Femina India in the month of January when Chhapaak had just hit the screens. However, this time DP is back in her elements, wowing us like always. The Cocktail girl resembles Veronica in her newest magazine photoshoot that allows her eyes to do all the talking. With her sensual looks and mesmerizing eyes, Deepika is conveying all the unspoken emotions and we can already predict Ranveer Singh's reaction to it. Deepika Padukone Mixes Battle Ropes With Lungi Dance And, Voila, We Have the Cutest Video of the Day.

Posing on the exotic beaches of Maldives, Deepika is certainly driving us crazy. We can't wait to get hold off her inside pictures from the same shoot that are bound to be hotter than the cover. While her eyes are doing all the talking, let's not miss the beachy waves in her hair that look equally tempting. All she has to do is stare in our eyes with a bit of seduction and we are sold! Deepika's collaboration with Elle India for this month is definitely one of the best magazine cover outings we have seen so far. Deepika Padukone Says, ‘I Would Want to Collaborate with Hrithik Roshan’; Is She Hinting About Krrish 4?

On days when the Padmaavat actress isn't busy with her shooting schedule, she's shooting for her amazing and captivating covers that are bound to strike a chord with you. Speaking of shooting schedules, Deepika will be next seen with Ranveer Singh in '83 and later she has Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, also Mahabharat wherein she plays the role of Draupadi.