Katrina Kaif Is Red Carpet Ready In A Sizzling Red Outfit; Can You Guess What's The Occasion?

Katrina Kaif is looking hot as hell in a red dress and is seen strutting her stuff on the red carpet with photographer going crazy clicking the right angles. But why is she so doled up? Well, as per her caption, she is shooting for her favourite campaign and so, we made some assumptions. Kaif wrote, "Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns 🥭 😉this time with a twist ........... Can u guess which one 🤔?" She used an emoji of a Mango in her caption which makes us believe she is shooting for yet another ad for Slice and their controversial aamsutra campaign. Vicky Kaushal Talks about Rumours of Dating Katrina Kaif: ‘I Am Not Comfortable Opening up My Personal Life for Discussion’

Katrina has been associated with this brand for a while now and her commercials have gained a lot of buzz. From the look of it, this won't disappoint either.

Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. The film will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. This is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.