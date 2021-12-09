Dia Mirza rose to fame by starring in the classic romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. As her career evolved, so did she as a person. One of the most sensible stars in Bollywood who's also a social and environmental activist, she can definitely be termed as a woman with beauty as well as a brain. Besides having a charming personality, Dia is also quite a stunner when it comes to fashion. Her style might look minimal and less flashy, but that's what sets her apart from the rest. However, the most important part about her wardrobe is that she always dons brands that are Earth-friendly. Dia Mirza’s Red Long Overcoat Will Make You Miss Winter Fashion Already, View Latest Instagram Posts.

Dia is not a celeb who follows a particular trend, but instead is a trendsetter who loves to do fashion the eco-friendly way. Her style shenanigans are mostly inclined towards comfort, but still, have elegance and chicness attached to it. Blessed with a lithe frame and flawless skin, whatever the actress wears, suit her to the 't'. And as the diva celebrates her birthday today (December 9), we take a look at some of her best styles which are glam, easy-breezy as well as in-vogue. So, let's get started. Dia Mirza Weds Vaibhav Rekhi: The Bride Looks Pretty in a Red Banarasi Saree (View First Pics).

In Anita Dongre!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In 'Maile!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In Sanjev Marwaaha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In Tarun Tahiliani!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In Couture by Niharika!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In Verb by Pallavi Singhee!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In Rahul Mishra!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In Payal Khandwala!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best style pieces of the RHTDM actress that scream perfection. Be it ethnic, western, or something extravagant, she always weaves magic with her style statements. She's definitely a designer's muse. Happy birthday, Dia Mirza!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).