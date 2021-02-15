Today (Feb 15) is a very special day for Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, as she is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Vaibhav Rekhi. It was a few days back when the news of the actress getting hitched with the businessman had made it to the web. This is Mirza's second marriage. Some time ago, we had got our hands-on pictures of Dia's mehendi. And now, photos of the bride all decked for the D-day is out on social media. Yes, you read that correct! Dia Mirza and Businessman Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding Festivities Begin; The Actress Shares A Lovely Picture Of Her Mehendi.

In the viral pics, Dia can be seen looking ravishing in a red Banarasi saree which she has teamed it up with a dupatta. The B-townie went the typical red way as far as her wedding outfit is concerned. Along with the traditional wear, to accentuated her look, she opted for a maang teeka and a heavy gold necklace. Indeed, Dia is proving that nothing's better than a six-yard. Ahead Of Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi’s Wedding, Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Welcomes Actress To The Family (View Pics).

Dia Mirza's Pics:

Here's a Sneak-Peek of the Bridegroom:

Reportedly, Dia and Vaibhav's shaadi will take place at Belair building in Pali Hill, Bandra (Mumbai). The guest list is also limited to only near and dear ones, considering the coronavirus scare. FYI, Vaibhav happens to be the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd and is also linked with Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. Congrats to the newlyweds. Stay tuned!

