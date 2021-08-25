Dia Mirza is undoubtedly an avid social media user. She often shares beautiful pictures of her along with her family members on social media. Now, on Wednesday, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning stills from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a long overcoat paired with black innerwear. Take a look:

Gorgeous

The Diva

