Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and if you are the one who is still googling outfit ideas to opt this festive season, then fret not as we’ve got you covered! This year due to the pandemic, the celebrations would be moreover at home and so one needs to deck up accordingly. Bright or pastel colours should be your pick as they are in-trend and can also make you look wow. Another thing to keep in mind is that as it’s Diwali only ethic outfits should be on your list and a complete no to western wear. So stop scrolling Instagram and checking out Bollywood celebs profile for outfit inspiration as we have a curated style list made just for you. Diwali 2020 Outfit Ideas: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan's Style Offerings that You Can Explore this Festive Season (View Pics).

This festive season take style cues from Bollywood stars to look edgy and modern. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and more have a unique fashion taste that you’ll instantly fall in love with. Be it sarees, suits, lehenga-choli or statement sherwanis, here’s a list of Bollywood celebs whose stylish looks can be noted down this Diwali. Mouni Roy's Ethnic Red Lehenga is Setting Some Diwali Fashion Goals and We are Impressed (View Pics).

Let's Start With Deepika Padukone Who Can Be Seen In A Sheer Saree and Choker Jewellery!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 9, 2019 at 10:37am PST

Malaika Arora and Her Silky Outfit Accessorised With A Statement Neckpiece!

Alia Bhatt In A Floral Six-Yard Paired With A Strapless Blouse!

View this post on Instagram 🧚‍♂️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 6, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

Varun Dhawan’s Subtly Embroidered Kurta With Baggy Pyjamas!

View this post on Instagram ZAFAR in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 4, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT

Learn Sherwani Basics From Shahid Kapoor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 11, 2019 at 8:21am PST

Sara Ali Khan’s Sharara Suit Set For All The Girls Who Wanna Turn Heads This Diwali!

View this post on Instagram Sync with Pink 🌸🐷🎀💓🍡 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:19am PST

Serving Shimmer and Shine, Courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra!

Karan Johar Giving All The Men Out There An Option To Look Ravishing In Red!

View this post on Instagram Engagement time!!!!! Wearing @manishmalhotra05 ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

That’s it, guys! These are some of the handpicked style statements featuring our very own B-townies. Diwali is that time of the year when the five days of festivities are celebrated with aplomb and people put their best fashion foot forward. So, guys and girls bookmark your favourite look from the above listicle ASAP. And Happy Diwali in advance. Stay stylish always!

