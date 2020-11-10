Diwali is just a couple of days away and while you are busy redecorating our houses and planning what to wear on which day, let us lend you a helping hand when it comes to the styling department. With festival season around the corner, it's essential that we pick bright outfits that blend in perfectly with the occasion. There's an overdose of yellow, red and oranges while subtle colours like white and beige can also be brought back in vogue. Mouni Roy's Ethnic Red Lehenga is Setting Some Diwali Fashion Goals and We are Impressed (View Pics).

This festive season, we take some style cues from TV celebs like Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sharad Malhotra, Hina Khan and others. Their ethnic fashion offerings are bound to strike a chord with you. With stunning sarees, lehenga cholis and sherwanis as your options, you can always what you want to wear and how you want to style it. To have a better idea, let's have a look at their pictures below. Surbhi Chandna Poses in a Sexy Red Saree and We're Grasping for Breath (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna's Glittery Saree for the Ones Who Love Bling

Hina Khan's Ethnic Sharara for Your Traditional Wardrobe

View this post on Instagram Let the Festivities begin🌺 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 27, 2020 at 1:35am PDT

Rubina Dilaik's Pretty Pink Saree

A Classic Floral Print Kurta like Sharad Malhotra

A Bandhgala Like Dheeraj Dhoopar

View this post on Instagram A Gentlemen’s Game .. A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on Mar 13, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

Something OTT like Arjun Bijlani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Jul 22, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

It's that time of the year when you are required to put your best fashion foot forward and deck up in style for five days of festivities. We are ready with our fashion wardrobe and know how to style it. If you are still clueless about your options, we just helped you solve all your queries. Ya, you can thank us later. Also, sending you Happy Diwali wishes in advance!

