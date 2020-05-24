Eid 2020: Shehnaaz Gill Approved Outfits That You Can Flaunt While Celebrating Eid al-Fitr With Family (View Pics)
Firstly, Eid Mubarak to y'all in advance and here's wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead. While the scenario is slightly different this year with social distancing norms everywhere, it's essential that you don't feel sad and celebrate the occasion with your family and loved ones while being in quarantine. So what if you can't step out to mingle with your gang of girls? There's always a reason to deck up and put on that eyeliner. Those pretty dresses and shararas lying in your wardrobe are demanding your attention and it's time you give them some. Shehnaaz Gill Opens On How The Ones Who Rejected Her Are Keen On Collaborating With Her Now (Deets Inside).

For the ones who are sorted in their styling department, we're happy for you. But the ones who need some help, there's Shehnaaz Gill waiting to lend you a helping hand. This festive season, take some styling cues from your favourite Bigg Boss contestant on how to flaunt those ethnic designs in style. From 'Patiala suits to shararas', there's nothing that she can't nail or hasn't adorned before. It's time we take you on a virtual tour and help you pick some of her approved styles that are simply g-o-r-g-e-o-u-s. We bet you won't regret. Eid Al-Fitr 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha Dazzled With Their Festive Shararas!

For Someone Who Loves to Keep it Simple

 

@madam.boutique

Wearing a Sharara on Eid is a Big 'Yay'

 

💫outfit @bhartikhannalabel makeup @passirajan

Classic Patiala Suits are Always in Vogue

 

Outfit by @kirensandhu_designer makeup @passirajan

A Solid Colour Dress Never Disappoints

 

Outfit by @kirensandhu_designer makeup by @passirajan

A Melange of Colours for Those Who Hate Monochrome Outfits

Who Doesn't Like Floral Print?

 

It's Eid But You Love Pants!

 

Shehnaaz's personal styling is very detailed and impactful. She loves bright colours and likes to have multiple accessories. Gill's fashion appearances are in sync with her persona and they often exude all the festive vibes. Her choices, sometimes typical, are rich, vivid and a sheer delight for your eyes. Her outfits strike a chord with us and we end up digging all her different looks. We hope you will like them too.