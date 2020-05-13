Shehnaaz Gill Opens On How The Ones Who Rejected Her Are Keen On Colloborating With Her Now (Deets Inside)

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Shehnaaz Gill's stint in Bigg Boss 13 made her a well-known face all over the country. However, Shehnaaz, who was a well known face in the Punjabi entertainment industry, had admitted to her friends in the house that there weren't many who liked her in the Punjabi industry. But evidently, things have changed for Gill. In a conversation with India Forums, she was quoted as saying, "There was a time when people didn't want to work with me but there is a phrase that Chadte Suraj ko Salam Karte Hai. But now the situation has changed. People want to work with me now. I am very positive. I don't have any negative thing against anyone." Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill Play Heart-Broken Lovers In The Song, Promise to Release Their Break-Up Ballad's Music Video After Lockdown (Watch Video).

She continued, "People who didn't want to work with me, now want to work. I will work with them. But now I will not approach them. Also, Jassi Gill has always supported me during my Bigg Boss journey. I am repaying that through this music video. When they approached me, I instantly said yes." Shehnaaz Gill on Her Equation With Sidharth Shukla, Says ‘He Is Possessive Of Me But We Will Only Remain Friends'.

This is Gill's second music video after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Her first one was with her BB13 love Sidharth Shukla, titled "Bhula Dunga". Her second music video with Jassie Gill "Keh Gayi Sorry" released a few days back to a positive response. Speaking up about the reception, Gill revealed, "I always knew that I would get good support from my fans. But I am feeling very happy about the response."