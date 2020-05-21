Eid Al-Fitr 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha Dazzled With Their Festive Shararas!

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Fashion Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the festive season of Eid al-Fitr, we are going to miss the customary dazzling fashion moments from the tinsel townies this year. While those larger than life bashes boasted of delicacies, music and bonhomie, we love us some strong ethnic goals brought to the fore with the ubiquitous festive favourite - the sharara. A three-piece suit featuring a kurta, pants and dupatta, the sharara adorned with intricate embroideries, stone, sequins, beads work along with other ornamentations had become a wardrobe festive staple with recent times. With prolific and upcoming designers giving this traditional ensemble a worthy update with every fashion season, the sharara closely overlaps with the gharara. While the pants of a gharara suit are usually joined above the knee, this differentiates it from the sharara. Sharara and gharara suits are a common attire for Muslim women across the globe usually worn at ceremonial occasions such weddings and festivals. With a plethora of options to chose from, with respect to the heavy embroideries and embellishments to sublime embroideries in varied colour palettes and fabrics including georgette, chiffon, organza silk, art silk, chanderi, cotton, the sharara gharara ethnic vibe is infectious and how! What better than to take a peek into the fashion fabulosity of our beloved Bollywood beauties. The Bollywood brigade teamed up with their fashion stylists, upped the glamour quotient, sashayed in their designer best shararas and ghararas, giving us some serious festive fashion goals.

While we perennially seek style inspirations from these oh-so-fashionable divas in a bid to be in sync with our beloved stars, we went deep diving to scour for the best celebrity sharara-gharara vibe. Here’s how they raked in the perfect festive vibes.

Deepika Padukone in Anjul Bhandari

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika took to flaunting a sharara - a butter yellow chinar jaal ghagra embellished with baby pearls, Swarovski and sequins. Ivory pearl juttis from Needle Dust and statement green-toned earrings, a chic updo and a subtle makeup featuring accentuated eyes and nude lips completed her look. Deepika Padukone Cannes Nostalgia: Riveting, Rapturous and Staggeringly Sassy, All of Her High-Octane Fashion Moments From the French Riviera!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Tarun Tahiliani

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena hit the Diwali 2017 party scene wearing an intricately embroidered sharara with jewellery from Shri Hari Diagems finishing out the look with nude lips and perfectly done eyes. Kareena Kapoor Khan, All Glammed Up and Gorgeous but Totally Engrossed in Her Phone in This Throwback Boomerang Video!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Manish Malhotra

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Aishwarya stunned in a traditional red and gold sharara by Manish Malhotra while up and about in Doha, Qatar. Jhumkis, statement rings, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Nostalgia: Dazzling Red Carpet Moments From Her Couture Potpourri French Riviera Arsenal!

Katrina Kaif in Anjul Bhandari

Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina stunned in a silver-grey embellished sharara for Baba Siddiqui's famed Iftar party in 2019. Wavy hair, jhumkis, subtle nude glam completed her look. Katrina Kaif Laughs In A Floral Sabyasachi Ensemble and Soaks Up Some Sunshine for Sooryavanshi Promotions!

Sonakshi Sinha in Itr

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi opted for an Itr Ho creation featuring an organza chanderi kurta and a printed ghagra. She completed the look with chunky silver oxidized jewellery, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Ridhi Mehra

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi wore a bird printed peplum tunic and sharara set from the CINCO 2.0 collection. Statement earrings from Aquamarine, defined eyes, nude pink lips and centre-parted soft wavy hair completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Nushrat Bharucha in Sukriti and Aakriti

Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrat opted for a floral embroidered sharara set from with earrings from Azotiique, wavy hair, bright lips and intense eyes rounded out her festive look. Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: A Little Chic, Sometimes Edgy but Mostly Risque, Her Risk Appetite for Fashion, One Ensemble After Another!

Wow! Steal worthy and additionally, subtle yet stunning, these hard-to-miss festive style statements are a must-have in your wardrobe!