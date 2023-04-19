The holy month of Ramadan will end on April 20 and will be celebrated with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The auspicious festival is observed by Muslims all over the world. Towards the end of which, they all deck up in traditional attires and celebrate Ramadan Id. Ladies typically wear shararas or other ethnic outfits to mark the occasion and celebrate it with their near and dear ones. So, if you're planning to go on a last-minute shopping spree, we may have some fashion inspiration for you all. Eid 2023 Date: Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan and Other Countries Tomorrow.

This year try and seek some inspiration from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari's sartorial wardrobe. Shweta Tiwari's darling daughter is already a social media sensation and her style file is quite updated. So, if you are looking out for styles that are currently in vogue and trendy, Palak's Instagram is the place where you should head to. From pretty shararas to charming chikankaris, the girl has all the good pieces and designs available in her closet and it's only wise that you get inspired by her styles. But to help you out further, we have curated a list of some of our personal favourites so you won't have to check 'em all. Shah Rukh Khan in Black Sherwani, Madhuri Dixit in Jacket-Gharara Pants – For Eid 2023, Take a Cue From Bollywood Celebrities To Glam Up Your Festive Outfit.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and pick your Eid al-Fitr outfit already!

A Classic Red Anarkali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Something in Hot Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

A Traditional Yellow Suit Also Looks Pretty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

If You Love Printed Suits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Nobody Says No to a White Suit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

For All the Chikankari Lovers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

A Simple Blue Chikankari Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Ramadan Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).