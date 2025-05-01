Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror action comedy The Bhootnii released in the theatres today. The movie helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev also features Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan in key roles. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a whole different avatar as a ghostbuster in the film. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on April 18 and would have faced a clash with Akshay Kumar's historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Thursday (May 1), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, The Bhootnii has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘The Bhootnii’ Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh-Starrer Is All About Ghosts, Gadgets and Guns.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. 'The Bhootnii' Song 'Mahakaal-Mahakaali': Sanjay Dutt Invokes Spiritual Fervour in This Powerful Shiv Bhakti Track From Upcoming Horror-Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Bhootnii’:

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt. The movie clashed with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 at the box office.

