Riyadh, April 19: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, UK, US, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and several other countries will try to sight the crescent moon tomorrow (April 19) to determine Eid 2023 date (Eid al Fitr 2023 date). Tomorrow's moon sighting will confirm whether Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 20 or April 21 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, UK, US, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and several other countries. Ahead of the Eid 2023 moon sighting, queries like "Eid 2023 date", "Eid 2023 date in India", "Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia" are being searched on Google.

Eid or Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which will begin once the ongoing Ramadan month will end. Here it may be recalled that an Islamic month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, subject to the moon sighting. Moon sighting committees and Muslims in general gather to sight the moon on 29th evening of each month. The 29th evening is called Chand Raat in Indian subcontinent. If the moon is sighted on 29th, the ongoing month gets over and a new month commences. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, UK, US, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and several other countries began Ramadan fasting from March 23. Therefore, tomorrow (April 19) marks 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted tomorrow, Ramadan will end and Eid al Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on April 20. However, Muslims will observe Eid on April 21 in case the moon remains invisible tomorrow. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Eid 2023 Date in India:

Unlike Saudi Arabia and several other countries, Ramadan fasting began from March 24 in India. Therefore, Muslims in India will assemble for Eid 2023 moon sighting on April 21. If the moon is sighted, Eid 2023 in India shall fall on April 22. In case the moon is not sighted on April 21, Ramadan will complete 30 days on April 22 and Muslims will celebrate Eid on April 23. Here it may be noted that Muslims in some parts of India's Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala started observing Ramadan fast from March 23 since they had testimonies of moon sighting. However, Muslims in the rest of India welcomed Ramzan from March 24.

