Emilia Clarke celebrates her birthday today and it's time we kneel before 'khaleesi'. The Game of Thrones actress who has had quite an impressive run in Hollywood so far is also a red carpet stunner, waiting to rule the fashion world. With luxury ad campaign already in her kitty, Emilia is the big name gearing up to take the H-town by storm. Her eccentric choices coupled with that charming smile of hers is a lethal combination to match and the more we say about her, the less it would be. Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Game of Thrones Finale, Says She Was Annoyed That Jon Snow Got Away With Murder.

Emila's style file is often a hot topic of discussion in Hollywood. From her tryst with Versace to having her own fairytale moment in Dolce & Gabbana, Clarke's wardrobe is rather precious and did we say luxury redefined? A stunner who prefers cutesy dresses that are chic and charming all the time, Emilia is a name that resonates with so many. While there have been instances when she was criticised for her red carpet avatars, she has always managed to woo our hearts with every instance. As the pretty woman gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her most ravishing style statements. Aquaman 2: Fan Art Pits Blake Lively Against Emilia Clarke For Amber Heard's Replacement in the DC Film - Who'd Be Your Pick? Vote!

In Atelier Versace

Emilia Clarke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

In Christian Dior

In DKNY

In Dolce & Gabbana

In Miu Miu

In Prabal Gurung

Emilia Clarke's whistle-worthy red carpet moments have been more than that. They have been striking and alluring, all rolled into one. Besides her stunning attires on HBO's periodic show where she literally took us back in time with her drapes and Grecian-inspired costumes, Emilia's also a charmer whose personal fashion sense is reassuring in itself. We're clearly smitten by her choices, what about you? Think about it but we know your answer will resonate with ours. Until then, here's wishing Clarke an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Emilia! Keep slaying.

