New Delhi, October 8: Realme has unveiled its new special edition smartphone, drawing inspiration from the world of dragons and kingdoms. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition has been launched in India, and it comes with design elements inspired by the Game of Thrones series.

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition comes with enhanced visual experiences, which include ICE Theme, Fire Theme, and Northland Filter. The smartphone comes with a slim design, which measures 7.84mm in thickness. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor and features a camera setup capable of recording videos in 4K resolution. The smartphone also includes the "Game of Thrones" logo at the rear, which brings an exclusive touch to its design. Lava Shark 2 Launch Soon in India With Glossy Finish; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Specifications and Features

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 4D Curved+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition draws inspiration from Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragon Egg Wooden Box. The smartphone comes with a range of AI-powered features to enhance the user experience. It includes AI Edit Genie for editing, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Snap Mode, and AI Party Mode. Ai+ Company Teases Its Next Made-in-India Smartphone With Dual-Camera Design, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Details.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Price In India

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition has been launched in India at a price of INR 44,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in Game of Thrones Dragonfire Black colour. Interested customers can purchase the limited-edition model from Realme’s official website.

