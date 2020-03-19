Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Game of Thrones Finale, Says She Was Annoyed That Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.(Photo Credits: Twiiter)

Just when you though the final season of Lost or How I Met Your Mother was the worst ever, Game Of Thrones season 8 said 'Hold my beer' and launched itself into the world. Episode by episode, the fans realised that this conclusion to the epic TV show is nothing that would satisfy them. So far, the makers of the show have stayed mum about the infamously disappointing ending. Actress Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the show, has said she has not watched the show. But, finally, Emila Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show has opened up. She hinted that she was this coming when she first read the script. She also seemed disappointed with the fate of her character, which was actually one of the main points of criticism from the fans. Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Celebrated New Year’s Eve In India? (View Pic).

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said, "I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it?”

She added that it was all about the set pieces and the sensational nature of the show, which she said 'made sense'. Post Emilia Clarke's Shocking Revelations About Game of Thrones Shoot, UK Sets Up Nudity and Stimulated Sex Guidelines.

Her character turned villain within one episode on the show. Talking about the stark transformation, she said, "Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally."

Last year, Emilia had said that she was satisfied with how her arc was and she stands by Daenerys Targaryen. Well, someone has finally come around. Join the club, Clarke.