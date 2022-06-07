Emily Ratajkowski celebrates her birthday on June 8. The former supermodel who’s been discussed well in Hollywood loves living her life king size. Her wardrobe especially is a dream come true for any girl out there. While her street style is a blend of chic and casual, her red carpet offerings are eye-popping and worth all your attention. The way she carries herself is a subject of thesis in itself and there’s never a dull thing in anything that she wears. Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless for a Chic Black Blazer-Mini Skirt Look and Our Weekend Is Made, Already!

Over the years Emily had positioned herself as a pioneer who eats, breathes and lives fashion. A fashion maverick in herself, her appearances are to die for and one can easily bookmark all her looks for future references. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she can nail the trickiest of designs or even the boring ones that her stylist decides to offer. A fashion connoisseur, Emily knows what she wants to wear and her outfits are in sync with the occasion - never too much and never too less. We personally root for her personal style and the way she makes the dullest outfit look so bold and enchanting. On Emily's big day today here’s recalling a few of her best red carpet moments. Let’s have a look. Emily Ratajkowski Strongly Replies to Harvey Weinstein's $25M Civil Settlement by Arriving with 'F**k Harvey' Written on Her Arm to Uncut Gems Premiere

In Reem Acra

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram) In Mugler Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram) In Marc Jacobs Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram) In Prabal Gurung Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram) In Alexandre Vauthier Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram) In Jonathan Simkhai Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram) In Steven Khalil Emily Ratajkowski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Emily Ratajkowski!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2022 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).