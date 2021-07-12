Evelyn Sharma rose to fame by playing the role of Lara in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). However, little do people know that she made her Bollywood debut with 2012 film From Sydney With Love. Ahead in her career, she was seen in movies like Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and more. On the style front, she loves to slay and does not believe in following the trend. Evelyn is a girl who believes in the 'less is more' mantra and the same echoes in her fashion shenanigans. Just a scroll through her style file and we bet you’ll get quite a girl-next-door vibe. Being subtle and in-vogue has always been on her mind, but that does not mean she can’t serve glam. Evelyn Sharma Shares the First Picture of Her Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy!

If you take a look at her Instagram profile there are tonnes of fashion fab moments that are wow. And as the lady celebrates her birthday on July 12, we are in the mood to give a shoutout to the beauty’s fashion arsenal. There’s floral, glitter, and even basics, so here’s a brief round-up of Evelyn’s best style gems. Have a look. Evelyn Sharma and Husband Tushaan Bhindi Are Expecting Their First Child!

A Perfect White Wedding Dress!

Travel Wear Done Right!

The Little Green Outfit!

Serving Glam!

Minimalistic Style!

Flowy Dress, A Must Have!

Colour Blocking Fashion!

HOT!

Black Is Always Sexy!

We Are Obsessing Over That Top!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the top styles pick from Sharma’s gram. For the unaware, the highlight of the actress’ fashion is that she carries every outfit with confidence and a smile, which adds to her appeal. She was recently in the news for announcing that she expecting her first child with hubby Tushaan Bhind. Here’s wishing ES a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

