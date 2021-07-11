Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child. Speaking to TOI, she said, "We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future.” Evelyn got married to her man in an intimate ceremony on May 15.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi:

