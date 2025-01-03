It is impossible not to fall in love with the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The freedom, the friendship, the realistic dialogues, and the heartfelt bonding were utterly infectious and have been etched into our memories ever since. The film vividly portrays the idea that friends are the essence of a happy life, beautifully showcasing the different shades of friendship. And then there’s Kalki Koechlin's unforgettable character, Aditi. Who could forget the deeply moving moment when Aditi sends a heartfelt video message to Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) before her wedding? That scene resonated so profoundly because it was so real, so raw. As the movie returns triumphantly to cinemas, Kalki has rekindled those emotions for fans. On January 2, just ahead of the re-release of Ayan Mukerji's iconic masterpiece, Kalki shared a nostalgic video on social media, urging everyone to relive the magic of friendship and adventure. ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Re-Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Romantic Drama To Hit the Big Screens Again on January 3, 2025.

The video begins with her playfully asking, “Kaisi lag rahi hoon main? 11 saal baad bhi meri smile itni dangerous hai ki nahi?” (How do I look? Even after 11 years, isn’t my smile still dangerous?) Koechlin lovingly re-enacted the iconic wedding invitation video but added a delightful twist—this time, she encouraged fans to step away from their busy lives and join the gang for a reunion in theatres. ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin’s Film To Re-Release in ‘Select Theatres’ on January 3, 2025.

Kalki Koechlin's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Dharma Productions also shared the video on their social media platforms, accompanied by the playful caption, “Insert Bunny widening his eyes here!” Kalki wrapped up her heartfelt message with the poignant line, “Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye na hum” (How quickly we’ve all grown up, haven’t we?). Unsurprisingly, the video resonated widely, amassing over 13 lakh views, as fans cherished this emotional walk down memory lane.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, is all set to return to select theatres on January 3.

