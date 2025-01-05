Deepika Padukone (born on January 5, 1986) celebrates her 39th birthday today. Her Bollywood journey has been extraordinary, beginning with her debut in Om Shanti Om (2007). Known for her versatility, she has impressed in films like Chennai Express (2013), Tamasha (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Chhapaak (2020), Pathaan (2023), Kalki 2898 AD (2024), among others, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. Beyond acting, Deepika advocates for mental health, founding the Live Love Laugh Foundation after overcoming depression. Just in case you're looking for greetings/messages to wish Deepika on her birthday, fret not— we've got you covered. Deepika Padukone’s LLL Foundation Completes 10 Years, Promises More Impact in Mental Health Awareness; Actress Says, ‘I Look Forward to the Next Chapter in My Mission’ (Watch Video).

To celebrate mommy Deepika Padukone's special day, we’ve made personalised templates for you to send your birthday wishes to her! You can easily download these customised birthday messages/e-cards to express your love and admiration for the actress. From simple messages to beautifully designed cards, these templates help make your greetings unique and memorable. Celebrate Deepika’s birthday in style with our heartfelt message crafted just for her. Check them out. ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin’s Film To Re-Release in ‘Select Theatres’ on January 3, 2025.

An interesting aspect of Deepika's career is the enduring love audiences have for her iconic films, one of which is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD). Released in 2013, this coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji became a cultural phenomenon, with Deepika's portrayal of Naina Talwar winning hearts. Now, over a decade later, YJHD is currently being re-released in theatres, allowing a new generation of moviegoers to experience its magic on the big screen.

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood journey continues to inspire, and as she redefines the industry with each new project, she remains an icon for generations to come. Here's wishing her very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

