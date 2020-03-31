Fashion Face-Off: Aditi Rao Hydari or Vaani Kapoor? Who Wore the Sequinned Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Vaani Kapoor Vs Aditi Rao Hydari in Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love our B-townies for their effortless charm which is courtesy of their go-to fashion stylists. Flipping styles from one designer creation to another, it is essentially the celebrity and stylist duo that promote designer creations through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport look or casual brunches or dinner dates. The latest ones to be caught on the radar are Aditi Rao Hydari and Vaani Kapoor. The ensemble in question is the bamboo print sheeted sequined brown toned pant suit by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar from her runway edit. While Vaani graced an event, Aditi flaunted the pantsuit for the Femina magazine photoshoot. An ensuing fashion face-off, who do you think fared the best in this pantsuit war?

Their individualistic sense of styles are strikingly similar, minimal chic and occasionally experimental. Aditi and Vaani never fail to rustle up the style vines with their effervescent style choices. Here is a closer look at their pantsuit moments.

Aditi Rao Hydari

A bamboo sheet printed sequined pantsuit by Nikita Mhaisalkar is teamed with monochrome sandals and sleek glam. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit for Femina March Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor

The pantsuit was teamed with brown pumps, textured waves and a subtle makeup accentuated by pink lips completed her vibe. Vaani Kapoor Keeps It Shiny, New, Bold and Blue!

Vaani Kapoor in Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit for an event (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Aditi Rao Hydari or Vaani Kapoor

Fit and fabulous Vaani oozed oodles of oomph teamed up with fashion stylist Mohit Rai for a crisp pantsuit style. Meanwhile, Aditi oozed signature understated elegance and was styled by Swathi Kunjan. We remain divided on which vibe do we love the most! Both, done to perfection express this ensemble's versatility to the hilt. Fashion Face-Off: Vaani Kapoor or Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar? Who Aced the Printed Pantsuit Game?

Fashion Face-Off - Vaani Kapoor Vs Aditi Rao Hydari in Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Vaani was last seen in War opposite Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. She will be seen in Shamera, an action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt. The film, set in the 1800s is about a dacoit tribe who takes charge in the fight for their rights and independence against the British. Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.