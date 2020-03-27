Fashion Face-Off: Vaani Kapoor or Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar? Who Aced the Printed Pantsuit Game?

Vaani Kapoor vs Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fashion riddled B-town is courtesy of the rising brigade of stylists. The stylists promote the designer incepted creations through the tinsel town stars who flaunt them through their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport look or at casual brunch or dinner outings. The latest ones to be trapped in this fashion face-off are millennials, Kiara Advani and Vaani Kapoor. A fit and fabulous beauty, Vaani with her toned abs, lithe frame and oodles of oomph teamed up with fashion stylist Mohit Rai for a crisp pantsuit style. Meanwhile, the fabulous, fierce and fashionable Kiara Advani dialled up the glamour with the chic pantsuit for a photoshoot that was styled by Zunali Malik. The ensemble in question was the bamboo print sheeted pantsuit by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar from her runway edit. While Vaani graced an event, Kiara's tryst with the pantsuit was for the Cosmopolitan magazine photoshoot. Inevitably, the ensuing fashion face-off had us marvelling at their innate ability to flaunt the given style with signature elan.

Vaani Kapoor's and Kiara Advani's personal sense of styles are quite similar. Both have, on numerous occasions displayed an affinity for fuss-free, chic and preppy style vibes seamlessly incorporating vogues and upping their looks with equally stunning beauty and hair game. Here is a closer look at the finer nuances of their shared style vibe.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani teamed the pantsuit with brown pumps, textured waves and a subtle makeup accentuated by pink lips completed her vibe. Vaani Kapoor Keeps It Shiny, New, Bold and Blue!

Vaani Kapoor in Nikita Mhaisalkar pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara teamed a bikini top with the pantsuit that was accentuated by tie-up pumps from H&M, necklaces by Accessorize and hoops by Misho Designs. Wavy hair and dramatic, defined eyes completed her look. Kiara Advani Has Fun With Fashion With a Dash of Daring, Wears a Lace Lemon Ruffles Dress and Nude Pumps!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Fashion Face-Off: Vaani Kapoor Vs Kiara Advani

While Vaani's glam and pointy toes are crisp-chic, Kiara's glam and open-toed sandals are casual-chic. Kiara Advani Has Fun With Fashion With a Dash of Daring, Wears a Lace Lemon Ruffles Dress and Nude Pumps!

Vaani Kapoor vs Kiara Advani in Nikita Mhaisalkar Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While certain fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent, for the celebrities, looking glamorous is an inseparable fixture of their profession with their celeb stylists having to up the glam game with each appearance. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.