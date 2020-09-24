The annual India Couture Week was held virtually this year courtesy the coronavirus pandemic. Designers like Manish Malhotra, Anju Modi, Kunal Rawal, Falguni & Shane Peacock and others participated in this online fashion show while displaying their new wedding collection. While Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for B-town's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor posed as the showstopper for Falguni - Shane Peacock. The India Couture Week 2020 fashion show presented a wide range of bridal trousseau with some jaw-dropping creations for all the brides-to-be. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna - Whose Love Affair with Kaftan Has Your Vote?

Falguni & Shane Peacock's creation, the one that was adored by Shraddha Kapoor looked every bit royal. Kapoor's bridal red lehenga was made of raw silk with fuchsia pink and emerald green silk and metal thread work details. It was further embroidered in gold and adorned with crystals, stones, beads and sequins on floral motifs, elephant motifs and baroque detailing. Overall, it was a typical bridal outfit loaded with tons of intricate detailing.

Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Janhvi's showstopper outfit for Manish Malhotra, the collection was a tribute to the diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen. The powder green colour certainly helped in ditching the usual bridal colour palette. This heavily embroidered lehenga with floral motifs and a long train amplified its overall aesthetics. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra Share Some Love for a $110 Gigi X Reebok Jacket!

Janhvi Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Bridal Look will You Like to Imitate? Janhvi Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor

The online fashion show this year may have ruined all your excitement but are you impressed with their collections eventually? If asked to choose, will you like to imitate Shraddha Kapoor's look on your special day or will you prefer Janhvi's? Let us know your answers by tweeting us @latestly.

