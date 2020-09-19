Blame it on Kareena Kapoor Khan for being such a staunch devotee of it but Kaftans are back in demand and the obsession for the same is not going to recede anytime soon. From lounging at your home to enjoying a beach vacay, kaftans are forever favourite with the ladies and our TV beauties are currently going gaga over it. You know a design is trendy if Hina Khan approves of it. The former Bigg Boss contestant is currently dishing out all the kaftan styling lessons and she has Karishma Tanna nodding in her favour. Fashion Faceoff! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Ananya Panday, Who Pulled Off the Prabal Gurung Couture Better?

Hina recently took to her Instagram account to share her happy pictures in a kaftan. The pink floral print kaftan was exuding all the happy lounging vibes and Hina was certainly enjoying her laidback mood. There's no better silhouette than a kaftan and its comfort is unmatched. Besides, Hina, we also had Karishma Tanna singing praises for Boozy Button's kaftan design, the one that she paired with white pants. While Tanna went all glamorous with her styling, Hina prefered keeping it simple and sober. Fashion faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Anamika Khanna Design Better?

Karishma Tanna vs Hina Khan

Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna fashion faceoff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna - Whose Love Affair with Kaftan Has Your Vote? Hina Khan Karishma Tanna

We are definitely recommending kaftans for your personal wardrobe and think it's a smart investment. While Hina and Karishma have managed to ace the design individually, who do you think is your ultimate favourite? Do you admire Hina Khan's simplicity or do you prefer going all glamorous like Karishma Tanna? Do vote in for your answers or simply tweet them to us at @latestly.

