Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has once again captured social media attention, not for a film announcement, but for her humorous response to a fan’s question regarding her marriage plans. During a recent interaction on Instagram, the Stree 2 star addressed a query about her wedding with a witty one-liner that has since gone viral, fueling ongoing speculation about her relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody. Shraddha Kapoor’s Adorable Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody at Mumbai Coffee Festival Goes Viral; Fans Can’t Get Enough of Their Chemistry (Watch Video).

Shraddha Kapoor Speaks Wedding Buzz

On Tuesday, January 6, Kapoor shared a promotional video for her jewellery brand, Palmonas, where she discussed the statistical rise in breakups around Valentine’s Day. She lightheartedly suggested that fans could avoid being "single" during the season of love by purchasing gift boxes for themselves.

Shraddha Kapoor Promotes Her Jewellery Brand on Instagram – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The video’s comment section quickly turned from jewellery to the actress’s personal life. One user asked directly, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji” (When will you get married?). Kapoor did not shy away from the question, replying: “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi” (I will get married, I will indeed perform a marriage). The clever use of "vivah", a formal Hindi term for marriage, sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising her for her candid and light-hearted personality.

Shraddha Kapoor Ignites Marriage Buzz With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dating Buzz and Rahul Mody

The exchange comes at a time when Kapoor is frequently linked with writer Rahul Mody. While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together at several high-profile events, including the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in early 2024.

Mody, known for his work on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly met Kapoor on the sets of the latter. Throughout 2024 and late 2025, the pair shared subtle social media hints, including a photo of a casual "vada pav date" and playful videos that fans interpreted as a soft confirmation of their bond. Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Celebrate Her 40th Birthday in Intimate Bash With Besties Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor? Here’s the TRUTH Behind Viral Photos on X.

Shraddha Kapoor Work Front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying a career peak following the historic box office success of Stree 2. She is also preparing for a diverse lineup of upcoming projects, including the biographical film Eetha and the highly anticipated Stree 3.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).