With low-key weddings this year, minimalist looks have been ruling the roost. Dishing out one such chic vibe was the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh. Recently seen in Ludo, we saw Fatima spin off a chic and playful promotional vibe. It would be safe to say that she has come a long way from figuring out a style vibe to having mastered the basics and now experimenting with varied stylists. Fatima gave us another fabulous look to be amazed with. This time, it was a red lehenga by Raw Mango. She was styled by Akshita Singh. Fatima just demonstrated the perfect festive style!

Fatima featured as a child artiste in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420 and went on to play the older Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. Here's a closer look at Fatima's splendid lehenga moment. Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Dialling up Some Breezy Sass in This One Shoulder Printed Mini Dress!

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Radiant in Red

A red and gold Raw Mango was paired off witha maang tika, earrings, wavy hair and subtle glowy makeup. Fatima Sana Shaikh Oozes Six Yards of Chicness With Stripes, Checks and Florals!

Fatima Sana Shaikhin Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ludo, an anthology dark comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film released on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix. Fatima was also seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, a satirical comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios also featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee.

