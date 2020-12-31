Back to wooing us, with the dark comedy crime film, Ludo directed by Anurag Basu, she will also be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Playing dress up for the promotions, Fatima delighted us with her recent brilliant style featuring a blue-green printed one-shoulder dress from the homegrown label, Reik. Styled by Akshita Singh, Fatima oozed sass and sultriness all at once. The body-hugging dress was perfectly in sync with a subtle beauty game that allowed her ensemble to shine through. The Dangal girl has upped her style game in recent times and has experimented with varied stylists to develop a versatile arsenal. She never shies from bold hues, eclectic prints, racy silhouettes or high octane glamour.

Fatima began her career as a child artist in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420 and went on to feature in several films before landing the lead role of older Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. Here's a closer look at her promotional style. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Dons the Marathi Mulgi Look in Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer.

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Pretty In Prints

A printed blue-green body-hugging mini dress by Reik was paired off with delicate baubles by Gehna, wavy side-swept hair and subtle makeup. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bedazzled Off-Shoulder Dress Is Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Party 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an upcoming satirical comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Sharma featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 13 November 2020, coinciding with Diwali. Ludo features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film will be released on 12 November 2020 on Netflix coinciding with Diwali.

