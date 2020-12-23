The Dangal girl is back to woo us with her brilliant screen presence! This time with Ludo. She has come a long way from figuring out a style vibe to have mastered the basics and now experimenting with varied stylists and vibes. With the festive season, Fatima just gave us the perfect style to flaunt for this time's low key mood. Swapping the festive bling for those stashed away but uber-comfy cotton sarees from the far ends of the wardrobe is what Fatima seems to urge us to do! Fatima Sana Shaikh just demonstrated the perfect art of blending fun with festive fashion!

Fatima Sana Shaikh kickstarted her career as the baby girl in Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420 and went on to play the older Geeta Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. The versatile stripes with their innate ability to be paired with other patterns like checks and dainty florals. Showing just how with the perfect white blouse, Fatima delighted. Styled by Akshita Singh, here's a closer look at Fatima's splendid saree moment. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bedazzled Off-Shoulder Dress Is Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Party 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Stripes, Checks and Ivory

A blue and white linen saree featuring woven Stripes and hand-embroidered colourful floral buttis were worth Rs. 12,995. A white puff sleeve raw silk blouse, a necklace with earrings, subtle makeup of pink lips and centre-parted sleek hair completed her look. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Dons the Marathi Mulgi Look in Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ludo, an anthology dark comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film is scheduled for a release on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix.

