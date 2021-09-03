Yami Gautam is certainly exuding some marital glow these days. The Bhoot Police actress tied the knot with her director beau, Aditya Dhar in her hometown and her simple yet elegant bridal look became the next talk of the town. But seems like her love for simplicity wasn't just restricted to her wedding outfit. Recently, Gautam wore a simple but chic white saree for one of her appearances and looked as magnificent as expected. The outfit looked divine on her and with Ganesh Chaturthi right around the corner, it sure seems like a wise investment. Yami Gautam's Fan Names His Newborn Niece After Her, Actress Holds the Cute Baby Girl In Her Arms.

Yami picked a saree dress from the house of Ituvana and dazzled in it like never before. It was a simple cotton tunic dress that had a pallu attached to it, that could be draped in any way you want to. The Vicky Donor actress further accessorised her outfit with chunky gold jewellery which went aptly with her simple outfit of the day. Highlighted cheeks, nude eyes and lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a messy bun completed her look further. Yami Gautam Shares New Pictures From Her Haldi Ceremony, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey Drop Hilarious Messages On Her Post (View Pics).

Yami Gautam's Traditional Saree With a Modern Twist to It

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami's outfit is perfect for those who love sarees but dread the idea of draping them. With its tunic dress and attached pallu, it's one of the easiest outfits to wear and should definitely find a place in your wardrobe. So go ahead and book yours before it's sold out already.

