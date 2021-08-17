Bollywood actor Yami Gautam shared the most adorable picture on Tuesday, holding a six-month-old baby in her arms. Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Vicky Donor' star posted a picture with baby Yami, the niece of the actor's huge fan, Atul Sureka. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites; Henry Golding and Samara Weaving's Movie Falls Prey to Piracy?.
Reportedly, Atul, a lawyer from Kolkata, has been Yami's fan from her debut film 'Vicky Donor' (2012). Atul has also got Yami's name tattooed on his arm.
"Holding the most adorable six-month-old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name @Surehaatul22..Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well like you. Lots of love and respect," Yami wrote with the cute picture.
Check Out Yami Gautam's Instagram Story Below
Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thurday', 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'.
