Bollywood actor Yami Gautam shared the most adorable picture on Tuesday, holding a six-month-old baby in her arms. Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Vicky Donor' star posted a picture with baby Yami, the niece of the actor's huge fan, Atul Sureka. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites; Henry Golding and Samara Weaving's Movie Falls Prey to Piracy?.

Reportedly, Atul, a lawyer from Kolkata, has been Yami's fan from her debut film 'Vicky Donor' (2012). Atul has also got Yami's name tattooed on his arm.

"Holding the most adorable six-month-old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name @Surehaatul22..Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well like you. Lots of love and respect," Yami wrote with the cute picture. The Empire: Shabana Azmi Opens Up About Her Role in Disney+ Hotstar Show, Says ‘Always Wanted to Play a Historical Character’.

Check Out Yami Gautam's Instagram Story Below

Yami Gautam's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thurday', 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)