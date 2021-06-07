Yami Gautam, who tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar recently, shared new pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. The pictures are from her Haldi and Chooda ceremony. The actress looked like a vision has she smiled forthe pictures.

While people were loving Yami's pictures, it was Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey's comment that grabbed our attention. While Khurrana wrote, "Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye thhe?", Massey commented, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!"

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Happy Bride

Yami Looking Pretty As Usual

