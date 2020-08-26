Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together and it has certainly been one of 2020's most delightful news. Fans of Zayn and Gigi have been over the moon about it and Gigi's new Instagram post is sure to make them burst with joy even further. The supermodel who had previously during a Insta-live session, given a peek of her baby bump has now taken to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her pregnancy shoot and we have to say she looks no less than a goddess in these. As Gigi shared he gorgeous pictures, she wrote, "Growing an angel" in her caption and we have to say only an angel's mother could look that resplendent. Gigi Hadid Goes ‘Bare All But Not’ In This Hot And Sultry Chaos SixtyNine Throwback Photoshoot (View Pics).

In the beautiful monochromes posted by her, Gigi is seen cradling her baby bump, wearing beautiful sheer gowns and dresses. The breathtaking pictures of Gigi have been captured by photographer duo Luigi and Iango. Not only does Gigi absolutely glow in these pictures, she also makes for the most beautiful mommy-to-be we have ever seen. Gigi whilst sharing one set of the photos, captioned it as, "Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!" The mesmerising photoshoot has been receiving a lot of love for the supermodel from her friends as well as fans. Take a look at Gigi Hadid's pregnancy shoot here. Gigi Hadid Shares A Smooching Hot Photo With ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik and We Can’t Keep Calm (View Post).

Gigi Hadid and Her 'Angel':

View this post on Instagram growin an angel :) A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Gigi Hadid Shining in Her Pregnancy Glow!

View this post on Instagram 7.26.20 🕊 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

The Resplendent Mommy-To-Be:

Recent reports had confirmed that Zayn and Gigi are having a girl and that the couple are all set to welcome the baby next month. As reported by E!, Gigi will be giving birth to her baby in New York. It has been reported that the couple are super-excited and have been happy about how everything has gone quite smoothly and can't wait to welcome their bundle of joy soon.

