Halloween also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows' Eve, or All Saints' Eve will be celebrated across countries on October 31. As scary preparations for the occasion is underway, people are looking at Halloween-themed facemask during COVID-19 times. It is believed that many of the Halloween traditions originated from ancient Celtic harvest festivals and some have pagan roots while others were Christianised as Halloween by the early Church. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 restrictions continue in various places across countries, people are looking at celebrating Halloween, if not grandly, maybe with minimum celebrations. And with that Halloween-theme facemasks are being widely sold in the market. Halloween 2020 Sexy Costume Ideas: From Naughty Nurse & Racy Wednesday to Delicious Devil and Sultry Cat, XXX-Tra HOT October 31 Costumes You Can Try This Year!

From some with scary pumpkin lantern faces, bat figures, witches on brooms, black cats to spider webs, many facemasks are now the theme of the season. People also seem to have stitched some facemasks, increasing the scare factor on them. Then comes the all-time popular skulls in varying colours and shapes. This time Halloween parties maybe a little more worrying compared to the previous years with the real scare of the spread of the virus. Halloween 2020 Traditions: Creepy Tales From Different Cultures Around the World That Makes the Spooky Festival Even More Scary!

Halloween-Themed Facemasks:

View this post on Instagram Halloween masks A post shared by yolisbowtique (@yolisbowtique) on Oct 15, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

Some Pumpkins And Bats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Red Owl (@redowljewelryandgifts) on Oct 15, 2020 at 5:29am PDT

Perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanesa Broad (@vanesabroad) on Oct 14, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

Double Scare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versona Baton Rouge (@versonabatonrouge) on Oct 15, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

Halloween Scare!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Jackson (@fitandfabfacemasks) on Oct 15, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

There Comes Black Cats For Company!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Lawrence McNerney (@lifeofaryno) on Oct 14, 2020 at 7:26pm PDT

Halloween 2020 Special Edition:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Griffin (@theheatherly) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

That Looks Promising!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaeli Burgess (@homemademasksbykaeli) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:06pm PDT

The tradition of Halloween originated during the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Halloween is considered to be the modernised version of the age-old ritual and traditional practices. Today, there are Halloween parties, theme-shows where people come together wearing varying spooky costumes and party the night away. With COVID-19 posing a threat to countries, celebrations have been cut short, however, the essence of the day continues to be the same.

