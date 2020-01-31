Happy Birthday, Amrita Arora! Your Chic, Sartorial and Refined Fashion Game, One Look at a Time!

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amrita Arora has dabbled as a model, actress, TV presenter, and a VJ. While she may have swapped this for settling into blissful matrimony, and is a mother to two wonderful boys but she has been in news, courtesy her girl gang and a fabulous sense of style. Born on 31 Jan 1978, the fashionista turns 42 today. The Arora sisters along with the Kapoor siblings are an absolute delight as they go swishing about their business, with a signature whiff of confidence and enviable aplomb. The foursome's innate style sensibilities are sartorial and they go on to tap the rare niche of mixing vogues with comfort and dish out lessons in ringing the glamorous and sophisticated vibe every time they step out. The fashionable foursome also enjoys a massive fan following on social media for their shenanigans and sartorial style sensibilities.

Amrita's personal sense of fashion is effortless, edgy and flits seamlessly from one vibe to another. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday by revisiting some of her stunning style moments. Malaika Arora Birthday Bash: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Celebrate the Occasion with the Diva.

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Amrita stunned in a metallic silver Dolly J thigh-high slit gown. Subtle nude makeup, delicate baubles, and strappy sandals completed her look.

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An ivory 3D floral embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a delicate choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup was Amrita's wedding style for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities.

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Vogue Beauty Awards saw Amrita pull off a metallic silver Gauri & Nainika gown with stilettos, pseudo wet pulled back hair and nude makeup. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Party Hard in Goa Ahead of New Year's Eve.

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing a sequined, jumpsuit by Manish Malhotra, Amrita cuts out a sassy picture.

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The opening of a lounge bar saw Amrita team up a white slouchy top with an embellished multi-hued skirt by Seema Khan, nude boots, red lips and wavy hair.

Amrita Arora Birthday Special Style Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink, Amrita dons yet another Seema Khan creation with a pair of peep-toed stilettos, sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Modish AF, the Arora sisters sure keep everyone perked up and their impeccable lessons in keeping it relevant is always a wonder! The awesome foursome has been snapped regularly, letting their hair down, making those spa visits, brunching together and having those cozy dinners. Here's wishing her a Fabulous and Happy Birthday!