Actor and Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi has officially addressed the growing speculation regarding his relationship with Bollywood personality Malaika Arora. The rumours gained momentum this week after a video surfaced online showing the two dancing and sharing a friendly moment at the launch of Arora's new restaurant, Sweeney, in Juhu. Malaika Arora Stuns in New Haircut, Posts Pictures With Funky Caption (See Pics).

The viral footage, which showed the pair in high spirits, led many social media users to speculate about a potential romance. However, Bedi has firmly dismissed these claims, describing their bond as purely platonic and rooted in a long-standing friendship.

Is Sorab Bedi Dating Malaika Arora?

In a recent interview with Times Now, Bedi clarified that there is no romantic involvement between him and the actress. He expressed disappointment over how a casual social interaction was misinterpreted by the public.

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"People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state," Bedi stated during the interview. He emphasised the importance of respect, adding, "Aisa karna nahin chahiye [They shouldn’t do it]."

Bedi explained that the perception of their relationship changed only because of his recent rise to fame. He noted that he has been part of the same social circle as Arora for years, but the public is only now taking notice.

"I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz, and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people."

Sorab and Malaika’s Friendship

The actor shared that his connection with Arora dates back to his early modelling days. He credited mentors Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta for introducing him to the industry and his current social group.

"Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modeling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties," Bedi said. "At one of the parties, I met Malaika through my mentors... Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us."

Malaika Arora, 52, has been a frequent subject of media interest following her reported split from actor Arjun Kapoor last year. While she has also been linked to businessman Harsh Mehta in recent months, she has maintained a private stance on her personal life. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Chakshdeep Singh EVICTED From Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra’s Dating Show in Dramatic Dome Session.

Bedi, 31, recently gained significant recognition after appearing on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6. He concluded by reiterating that two people in the industry can share a relationship based on mutual trust and friendship without it being romantic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).