Happy Birthday, Nysa Devgan! The Millennial With a Style Vibe, Spunk and Sass to Boot Is a Hoot!

Nysa Devgan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nysa Devgan, the bonafide star kid armed with a legacy, spunk and sass that's distinctly millennial turns 17 today. The teenager who is a spitting image of her mother Kajol Devgan has been silently treading on the fashion front with a signature nonchalance in outfits that are minimal chic. She comes across as someone who is well versed with the vogues but picks up vibes as it appeals to the mood and as the occasion may demand. A lithe frame, deep-set eyes and long luscious locks, Nysa Devgan already has quite a few fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram. What sets her apart from other star kids is this innately beautiful vibe that she radiates naturally.

She recently had us hooked to her festive shenanigans by opting for ethnic ensembles, a far cry from her usual style. Taking a cue from her mother's fashion arsenal and enlisting the styling precision of Kajol's go-to fashion stylist Radhika Mehra, Nysa had us hooked and how! Here is a closer look at how Ajay Devgan's eldest daughter rolls on the style front.

It was a mint green lehenga teamed with emerald and diamonte earrings from House of Aynat. Delicately lined eyes, signature nude lips and centre-parted sleek hair completed her look. Nysa Devgan Spotted at Tanhaji Special Screening; Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Daughter Is All Smiles for the Shutterbugs.

An off white voluminous lehenga by Nitya Bajaj was teamed with chandbalis, sleek hair and subtle glam.

A yellow and green lehenga by Ease was teamed with an opulent necklace from Tyani Jewellery. Glossy nude glam and sleek hair completed her look.

A Drzya by Ridhi Suri yellow-toned ethnic ensemble with the sole accessory of earrings were teamed with winged eyes and nude lips.

Her signature style of a cropped top, pants are evident in this picture.

A long line gingham shirt is teamed with a mini denim skirt and sneakers.

Here's wishing the millennial a fabulous birthday and more of such reckoning fashionable moments for the future.