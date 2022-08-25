Hartalika Teej is celebrated as the third and last Teej of Sawan Maas, which is observed by Hindu women on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed by married women who pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital bliss. Even unmarried women keep the holy fast to get a companion of their choice. Hartalika Teej 2022 will be observed on August 30, Tuesday. Women adorn themselves with new clothes and jewellery to beautifully celebrate the traditional day. Green is known to be the colour of Teej, and most women prefer wearing the divine colour to celebrate the festive day. As the ladies look forward to getting Hartalika Teej 2022 outfit ideas, they can take some inspiration from the TV actresses who look stunning in green attires. From Hina Khan to Disha Parmar, take cues from the glamorous looks of these gorgeous actresses on Hartalika Teej.

Whether in sarees or ethnic suits, women look their best when styled in traditional for a festive occasion. Hartalika Teej brings the perfect opportunity for all the ladies to wear something ethnic and chic to celebrate the religious day. While every colour has its own charm, green is known to be Teej’s colour. So, what can be a better option than donning a traditional green outfit for Hartalika Teej? Here are the actresses who gave apt choices for a beautiful celebratory festival, and their ethnic fits can serve as absolute stylish looks for the Teej festival. From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, 5 Actresses Give Major Festive Fashion Goals in Six Yards (View Pics)

Hina Khan

Keep it simple yet elegant like Hina. The lime green sharara set can be the ultimate glam pick for Teej when styled like her! Ladies looking for something exceptional can find this perfect for their Teej styling.

Hina Khan in Lime Sharara Suit

Shraddha Arya

Very subtle and charming, Shraddha Arya radiates the minimal fashion goals in this chikankari suit. The white-threaded work amped up her simple and chic style perfectly. High-on fashion pick!

Shraddha Arya Gorgeous Green Suit

Surbhi Jyoti

Saree looks OP! Her sartorial choices can be the fit for ladies looking for something voguish and trendy! The contradicting colours can make you shine brighter, just like she does in the green floral saree.

Surbhi Jyoti in Floral Saree

Disha Parmar

She masters the desi looks like no one else! The heavy dupatta amps up her green-hued kurta set with floral embellishments on top. This can be the flawless pick for Hartalika Teej. Disha Parmar Channels the ‘Quintessential 60’s Heroine’ in Pink Silk Saree! View Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress' Beautiful Pics

Disha Parmar's Beautiful Outfit

Sanaya Irani

If you’re looking to ditch the basics, Sanaya’s unique ensemble can be the rescue to your festive celebrations. The short shirt and flared pants give a traditional vibe for the not-so-classic ethnic choice!

Sanaya Irani in Stylish Ensemble

Women beautify themselves on Hartalika Teej with henna, sindoor and other embellishments. As we present green outfit ideas for the holy day, ensure that you style your best on your fasting day. Have a happy and beautiful Hartalika Teej 2022! May Goddess Parvati fulfil your wishes and bless you with peace and happiness.

